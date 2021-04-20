Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post $106.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $458.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $38,351.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Willdan Group has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

