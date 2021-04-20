William Blair Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Outperform

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 69,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.