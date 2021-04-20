WINk (WIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $387.38 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $405.45 million and approximately $387.38 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.44 or 0.01604777 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

