Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 11,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

