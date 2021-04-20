Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in March

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

