WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

