Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 406 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.