Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 490 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

