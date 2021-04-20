Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $7,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 265.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

