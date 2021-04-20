Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 136 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

