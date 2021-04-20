Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

