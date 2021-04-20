Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 2,944 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

