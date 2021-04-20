Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

