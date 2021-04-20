Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 599.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

OLLI opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

