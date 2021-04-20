Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $49,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

