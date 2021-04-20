Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

