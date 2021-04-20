Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 255,737 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 405,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

