Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

