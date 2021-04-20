Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 145.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

