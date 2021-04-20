Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

