Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

