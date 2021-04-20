Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 12,390 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

