Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

