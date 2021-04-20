Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

