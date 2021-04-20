Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

