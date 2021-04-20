Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $261,160.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WOR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

