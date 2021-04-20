WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $101.70 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

