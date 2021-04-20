YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,932 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

