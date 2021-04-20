YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.