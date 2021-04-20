YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

