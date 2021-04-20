YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.