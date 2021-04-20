YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.