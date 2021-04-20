YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

