YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.