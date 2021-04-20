YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of VMC opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

