YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

