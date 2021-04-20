Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

