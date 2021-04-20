Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,869 shares of company stock worth $30,543,389 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 393,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,109. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.