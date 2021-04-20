Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

