Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 89,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

