Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $1.30. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,744,403. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

