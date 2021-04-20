Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.13. iRobot posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock worth $5,983,831 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.