Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

