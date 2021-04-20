Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post sales of $29.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $30.20 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.64 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.04 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $506.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

