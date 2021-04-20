Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

