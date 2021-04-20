Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post $2.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,363. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.47.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

