Zacks: Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $298.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.64 million. Masimo posted sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,554. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day moving average of $249.94. Masimo has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

