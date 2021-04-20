Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 83,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,457. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

