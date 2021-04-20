Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $206,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 44.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $159.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

