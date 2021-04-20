Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $275.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.90 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 356,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

